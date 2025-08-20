Karachi rains disturb PCB Talent Hunt Trials schedule for women cricketers

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Talent Hunt trials for Women’s U19 and Emerging Cricketers have been rescheduled due to persistent torrential rains in Karachi.

Earlier, these trials were scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 21. Now the trials will be held at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre on Tuesday, September 02, 2025.

The trials schedule for the rest of the country remains the same.

The PCB is holding two-week-long trials in eight cities to select the next crop of U19 players. National Women’s Selection Committee, comprising former Pakistan women’s player Batool Fatima and former Test cricketer Asad Shafiq, will conduct the trials across all the cities with the assistance of respective regional coaches.

Revised trials schedule:

Lahore – 25 August – LCCA Ground

Rawalpindi/Islamabad – 26 August – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Peshawar – 27 August – Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar

Mardan – 28 August – Mardan Board Cricket Ground, Mardan

Quetta – 28 August – Bugti Stadium, Quetta

Karachi – 02 September – Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre

Multan – 02 September – Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre, Multan

Bahawalpur – 03 September – Women’s Sports Stadium, Bahawalpur