IN recent weeks, a coordinated campaign led by foreign-based individuals has been gaining traction.

Spearheaded by Mehlaqa Samdani, a US citizen, reportedly tied to Humanitarian Intervention Agencies (HIAs), this group is actively working to disrupt the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025.

Their goal? To pressure US officials—such as Eric Meyer—to dissuade participation in Pakistan’s economic initiatives, especially those tied to the country’s mining sector.

As Pakistan stands on the precipice of an economic transformation, it is crucial for the Pakistani people, both at home and abroad, to recognize the dangers of such campaigns and rally in support of the forum, which promises to be a turning point for the nation’s prosperity.

Pakistan’s mining sector is one of its most underexploited resources.

With an estimated value of over $6 trillion, the mining industry could potentially revolutionize Pakistan’s economy, creating jobs, boosting exports and stabilizing the country’s financial outlook.

The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, set to take place later this year, is a crucial platform for attracting international investment to tap into these resources.

It offers a chance to engage stakeholders, foster partnerships and discuss strategies to make Pakistan’s mining industry more efficient, transparent and globally competitive.

Yet, despite the tremendous potential of this sector, there are individuals working actively against these initiatives.

Mehlaqa Samdani and her allies, who live comfortable lives in foreign countries, are now attempting to derail this vital forum.

They are urging people to write to US officials like Eric Meyer, encouraging them to boycott Pakistan’s economic initiatives, including those related to the mining industry.

This campaign, under the guise of humanitarian or political concern, is a direct attack on Pakistan’s national interests.

Why are individuals who have left Pakistan for foreign comforts so determined to block its access to its own natural resources?

Their motives are clearly not based on genuine concern for Pakistanis but on advancing external agendas.

Driven by political bias or vested interests, these activists work against the very people they claim to support.

By opposing initiatives like the Minerals Investment Forum, they aim to deny Pakistan the opportunity for investment, growth, and stability—undermining national progress while preserving a status quo that has long hindered the country’s economic potential.

Their actions are a stark reminder that, for some, Pakistan’s progress is a threat.

As the country seeks to become more self-reliant, to build its industries and infrastructure, these critics are content to see Pakistan remain in a state of dependency, reliant on foreign aid and remittances.

The campaign to disrupt the Minerals Investment Forum is an attempt to keep Pakistan in a position of weakness, where its people are denied the opportunities that other nations have used to lift themselves out of poverty and underdevelopment.

The stakes are too high.

Pakistan has the opportunity to unlock its $6 trillion mining potential and the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 could be the turning point in realizing that potential.

The forum is an essential step in creating a transparent, accountable and efficient mining industry that can provide a steady stream of revenue for the country.

It will attract global investors who are willing to partner with Pakistan to develop its mining resources and with proper investment, Pakistan’s economy could see dramatic improvements in job creation, export growth and overall economic stability.

It is time for Pakistanis, both in the country and abroad, to stand united in defence of their nation’s interests.

The current campaign against the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum is a classic example of external interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

Those who are working to derail the forum should be exposed for what they are—individuals who are more concerned with their own interests than with the future of Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan, along with business leaders, economists and citizens, must en-sure that the Minerals Forum is a resounding success.

But this will not happen without a concerted effort to combat the negative campaigns and misinformation spread by foreign-based groups.

It is up to Pakistanis to share this message widely, to inform others about the importance of the forum and to take action against those who are trying to undermine the country’s development.

This is not just about an investment forum—it is about securing Pakistan’s future.

The Minerals Investment Forum 2025 offers a crucial opportunity to build an economy grounded in self-reliance, sustainable growth and empowered local industries.

Those attempting to sabotage it aim to preserve a status quo that has long held Pakistan back.

Now is the time for Pakistanis, at home and abroad, to unite in defending national interests and resisting those who undermine prosperity.

The country’s future lies in its own hands.

We must not let foreign-based activists derail progress.

Let’s support the forum and unlock Pakistan’s true economic potential.

—The writer is Islamabad based expert of strategic affairs ([email protected])