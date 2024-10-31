No Visa fee for Sikh pilgrims planning to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A good news for the Sikh pilgrims who are planning to visit Pakistan as the government authorities announced that there will be no visa fee for them.

The announcement was made by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi during a meeting with 44-member Sikh pilgrims who arrived here from the United States of America on Thursday.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the pilgrims would be able to obtain their visas within half an hour upon arrival at the airport.

During a meeting with a 44-member delegation of Sikh pilgrims from the United States at the State Guest House, Naqvi warmly welcomed the guests. He highlighted the availability of a visa-on-arrival option for Sikh pilgrims holding US passports, ensuring that they would not encounter any difficulties regardless of the frequency of their visits.

Naqvi confirmed that there would be no fees for Sikh pilgrims entering Pakistan and encouraged them to explore important sites such as Hassan Abdal, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur. He also assured that any existing challenges would be addressed promptly.

He remarked, “If you have a passport, just close your eyes and come.” Furthermore, Naqvi indicated that the government is prepared to accommodate visitors for cricket events, including the Champions Trophy and matches between Pakistan and India, with a special quota reserved for Sikh pilgrims and visitors from India.

Members of the Sikh community with passports from the US, Canada, and the UK can complete an online application to receive their visa within 30 minutes. The minister expressed the government’s goal to host one million Sikh pilgrims each year and noted that visa-free entry has been extended to citizens from 124 countries.