Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of LHC resigns from his office

LAHORE – Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stepped down from his office.

The sources said that Justice Abdul Aziz resigned for personal reasons.

According to the official sources, he was supposed to retire from his position in 2033 but he resigned now. He became a judge of the LHC in 2016.

A few days ago, four additional judges, appointed recently, took oath as Lahore High Court (LHC) judges.

On Feb 10, 2025, LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum administered oath to newly appointed nine additional judges.

The simple yet dignified oath ceremony took place at the main lawn of the LHC, where Registrar Abhar Gul Khan and other officials were also present.

Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Ali Baqar Najfi also graced the oath-taking ceremony.

Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Justice Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Justice Sardar Akbar Ali, Justice Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Justice Malik Javed Iqbal Vennis and Justice Mohammad Javed Zafar took the oath. Justices Khalid Ishtiaq, Malik Mohammad Owais Khalid and Chaudhry Sultan Mehmood were also among those who took the oath.

Provincial and federal law officers, senior lawyers as well as the families and relatives of the newly sworn-in judges were also present there to witness the oath-taking ceremony.