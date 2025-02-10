Nine additional judges of LHC take oath

LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum administered oath to newly appointed nine additional judges on Monday.

The simple yet dignified oath ceremony took place at the main lawn of the LHC, where Registrar Abhar Gul Khan and other officials were also present.

Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Ali Baqar Najfi also graced the oath-taking ceremony.

Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Justice Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Justice Sardar Akbar Ali, Justice Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Justice Malik Javed Iqbal Vennis and Justice Mohammad Javed Zafar took the oath. Justices Khalid Ishtiaq, Malik Mohammad Owais Khalid and Chaudhry Sultan Mehmood were also among those who took the oath.

Provincial and federal law officers, senior lawyers as well as the families and relatives of the newly sworn-in judges were also present there to witness the oath-taking ceremony.

The development took place at a moment when the lawyers are protesting against the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting due to deliberate on the names of the judges for appointment with the high courts. The roads in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been blocked while Metro Bus Service has also been suspended due to the threat of the lawyers’ protest.

The Red Zone of the Federal Capital could also be blocked for the security reasons.