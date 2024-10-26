No intention of joining govt: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman says pitting one province against another reflects a non-political mindset.

Talking to newsmen after participating in Khatam-e-Nabuwat Conference in Chiniot on Friday, the JUI Chief said that 56 clauses in the amendment were reduced to 22, with five added back, highlighting the accomplishments of this change.

“I have no intention of joining the government. I am unaware of any such proposal; strong resistance will be made against the 27th constitutional amendment,” he added.

Fazl noted that the 27th constitutional amendment is not simple. He refrained from commenting on Sheikh Rashid’s remarks, stating that he fundamentally does not believe in retaliatory politics, filing cases against politicians, or banning political protests.

The JUI-F chief also remarked that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has had a productive tenure and congratulated the incoming Chief Justice, wishing him success in delivering justice to the nation.

Commenting on broader political dynamics, he clarified that JUI-F opposes revenge-driven politics and cases targeting politicians. “We believe in political freedom and do not support restrictions on protests,” he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman highlighted the importance of increasing resources to address public issues. Regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, he had requested both opposing sides to cooperate.