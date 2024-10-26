CJP Isa says ‘I learned most from lawyers’

SC judges hold full-court reference to honour CJP Isa; Justice Yahya pays tribute to CJP Isa; Six judges skip full court reference

Humbled by the praise and appreciation, outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa shared the “life-changing” moments of his 42-year-long judicial career, saying that he had learned the most from the lawyers, as he was honoured with a full-court reference on his retirement day Friday.

Six Supreme Court judges including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Malik Shehzad chose to skip the full court reference.

In an emotional farewell speech at the event, CJP Isa humorously noted that “hours are left to freedom” and highlighted his appointment as chief justice of Balochistan as a turning point in his professional journey.

The top judge said his life changed overnight when he became the Balochistan CJ.

“I took on the role at a time when there were no judges in Balochistan,” he stated, addressing an audience that included his wife Sarina Isa, other family members, and Supreme Court judges.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, senior lawyer Farooq H Naek and Justice Yahya Afridi attended the session and praised the outgoing justice in their opening remarks before his address.

CJP Isa began by thanking everyone who attended the event, including CJP-designate Justice Afridi, and those who didn’t.

Accepting all the praise and appreciation from the participants of the session, the top judge said that it was fortunate that his wife was present during the reference as she would have never believed that

people lauded him.

Shedding light on his life and career, CJP Isa said his mother advised him to complete his degree first before doing anything else.

“I was married right after I completed my studies. My married life and career are both 42 years long,” he said.