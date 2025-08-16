Saturday, August 16, 2025

JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah, wife injured in firing at home in Malakand

MALAKAND – A tragic incident in Batkhela tehsil, Malakand, left Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) central leader Mufti Kifayatullah and his wife injured while two of his children were killed in a shooting at their home on Saturday.

The Levies officials said that the attack occurred at Mufti Kifayatullah’s residence.

His son and daughter succumbed to their injuries, and the JUI-F leader along with his wife were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Sources revealed that the shooting was allegedly carried out by Mufti Kifayatullah’s own son, who fled the scene after the attack.

Mufti Kifayatullah has previously survived a targeted assassination attempt in November 2019, during which he sustained injuries.

 The police are investigating the incident and the motive behind this tragic attack.

