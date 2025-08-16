How students, housewives can open Pakistan Stock Exchange account online?

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has introduced the Sahulat Account for retail investors who want to invest in stock market with convenience and simplicity.

The Sahulat Account is a perfect choice for a student, housewife, novice investor or someone wanting to make an entry and invest in the stock exchange.

Through this account, the investors can perform trading of up to Rs1 million. They can also convert their Sahulat Account into a normal trading account anytime.

An investor can start by just filling a simplified account opening form and submitting copy of CNIC.

Steps to Open PSX Sahulat Account

Select Brokerage House

After the selection of your brokerage firm, you will open a Brokerage Account.

You must ensure that the said Account is opened in your name.

You will be given a Client Identification Number or an Account Number against this account.

Read the terms & conditions prescribed in the Account Opening Form and make sure that they match with the Standard Account Opening Form available on the PSX website.

Subsequently you will open a CDC Sub Account. The CDC Sub Account is the account where your purchased shares will be placed.

You are also encouraged to open a CDC Investor Account.

This account is opened at the CDC, thereby adding to greater safety and individual custody of your shares.

You must make sure that you are assigned a Unique Identity Number (UIN).

It is this number against which all your brokerage accounts and transactions will be recorded.