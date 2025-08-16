PCB 2025-26 central contracts: Minimal changes likely  

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is unlikely to make major changes to the central contracts of national cricketers for the 2025-26 cycle.

Sources say consultations regarding the central contracts among coaches, the Director of High Performance, Finance and International Departments have now entered the final stage.

The contracts will be announced after approval from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

This is the final year of the three-year financial model for central contracts.

Most changes are expected in the Category D contracts, which will likely see several players being dropped, while some new players may earn a place.

Additionally, a few cricketers could receive central contracts for the first time.

Sources showed that players not selected in any of the three formats are certain to be dropped.

The cricketers likely to be included in central contracts include Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sufyan Muqeem, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman.

The discussions are underway regarding Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, and Sahibzada Farhan, with sources suggesting their inclusion is also possible.

On the other hand, it appears difficult for Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Harirah, Haseebullah Usman Khan, and Mohammad Ali to secure a place in the central contracts.