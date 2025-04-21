JUI-F decides not to make any alliance with PTI amid soaring political temperature  

ISLAMABAD – The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) on Monday made a final decision that it would not form any alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), nor would it become part of any coalition formed under PTI’s influence amid soarching political temperature.

This decision was taken during JUI-F’s two-day general council meeting which concluded on Sunday in Lahore.

The party also decided that it would continue to play the role of an independent opposition in Parliament. It would not be part of the government but would continue to assess parliamentary proceedings and, when necessary, determine whether or not to cooperate with PTI on specific matters.

The sources within JUI-F said that the party would organize an “Israel Murdabad” (Down with Israel) rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on April 27. The similar gatherings would be held in Peshawar on May 10 and in Quetta on May 17.

The JUI-F also endorsed its Sindh chapter’s stance on the issue of canal diversions in Punjab and decided that the party’s central leadership would not take any independent position on the matter.

Regarding the legislation on minerals and mines, the JUI-F resolved to protect the constitutional rights of the provinces.

The independnet observers said that under command of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JUI-F made prudent decisions on national matters.

Despite repeated and pressing requests from the PTI, JUI-F had sought confidential clarifications from the party—many of which remain unanswered even after several weeks.

The JUI-F stated that it had been aiming to form a broad political alliance against the government while simultaneously engaging in talks with the establishment. It had been working to shape a larger coalition in order to strengthen its bargaining position in those covert negotiations.

In doing so, it appeared to be using contemporary political parties as instruments to bolster its own leverage.