Chinese embassy holds symposium celebrating 10th anniversary of President Xi’s historic visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Embassy of China oragnised a symposium “Jointly Build the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future” to celebrate the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidon delivered keynote speeches while PCI Chairman Muhaid Hussain Syed, Chaiman and CEO Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik and former ambassador to China Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi also delivered speeches at the event.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidon, in his speech, said: “We will work with Pakistan to accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, so that we can continue to lead the way in building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries”.

He said it is a great pleasure to gather today to celebrate the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Pakistan. “Many of you were witnesses and participants of the visit. On this occasion, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and respect to all friends who have been committed to the promotion of China-Pakistan cooperation and the enhancement of our ironclad friendship”.

On 20-21 April 2015, President Xi Jinping paid a historic state visit to Pakistan. The Pakistani government and people extended their warmest welcome and highest hospitality. The 28-hour visit witnessed 18 events and the signing of 51 cooperation documents, it was intensive both in schedule and outcomes. President Xi Jinping, together with then President Mamnoon Hussain and then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, decided to elevate our bilateral relations to a new height of “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership”, meaning that we will “always move ahead together rain or shine”. President Xi Jinping also personally charted the overall layout for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). These opened a new chapter in our traditional friendship and bilateral relations.

Moreover, President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at Pakistan’s National Assembly, where he received over 50 rounds of applause (desk-thumping) in 30 minutes. In the speech, President Xi Jinping called for substantiating the China-Pakistan community with a shared future to lead the way in building a community with a shared future in Asia. This has been our fundamental guidance over the past decade, and we have taken solid steps in implementation.

The ambassador highlighted, “Firstly, we have supported and helped each other, deepening our strategic cooperation. Over the past decade, our heads of state and governments have exchanged visits and met on multilateral occasions for 20 times, with over a hundred other high-level visits and dialogues. These provided strategic guidance and strong impetus for the all-weather strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan. We have firmly supported each other on issues concerning our respective core interests and major concerns. Pakistan has been an example for the international community in adhering to the One-China Principle, while China has consistently supported Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. We have been each other’s most reliable partners”.

He said they have promoted shared benefits while upholding righteousness to achieve common development, adding: “We have linked our hearts as one, and carried forward our traditional friendship”.

“Fourthly, we have stood together through thick and thin and jointly addressed security challenges,” Ambassador Jiang said.

“Fifthly, we have upheld responsibility and strengthened international collaboration. Over the past decade, China and Pakistan have worked closely within multilateral frameworks such as the UN and the SCO to jointly maintain international equity and justice. National leaders of Pakistan have attended three consecutive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forums for International Cooperation, supporting major diplomatic events in China. Pakistan has actively responded to China’s three global initiatives. China has consistently stood up for Pakistan on international platforms, supporting Pakistan in successfully hosting the SCO Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) Meeting and playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs.”

The ambassador also shared some details of the extraordinary journey of China-Pakistan relations over the past decade.

In his speech, Faisal Zahid Malik said this year marks the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Pakistan—an event that not only strengthened our bilateral ties but also laid the foundation for an enduring partnership.

He said the China-Pakistan partnership, often called an “iron brotherhood,” is strengthened by shared values and a vision for a prosperous future, with both nations standing together through challenges and triumphs.

“This relationship is of special significance to me and my family. My late father, Mr. Zahid Malik, was a firm believer in the strength and future of China-Pakistan friendship. As the founder of Pakistan Observer, he dedicated his platform to promoting understanding, trust, and brotherhood between our two nations long before the world fully grasped the significance of this partnership.

As his successor and Chairman of Pakistan Observer, I have continued that mission—documenting, supporting, and amplifying the evolving dimensions of our bilateral cooperation. My son, Mr. Saud Faisal Malik, further advanced this legacy by launching The Daily CPEC—the first dedicated platform to exclusively cover the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Today, it stands as the leading voice on CPEC, building narratives of development, opportunity, and regional integration”.

Malik also outlined a slew of priorities to further deepen the bilateral ties. He said, looking ahead, several priorities emerge for deepening the China-Pakistan community with a shared future:

First, we must focus on expanding economic cooperation, not just through infrastructure, but by fostering technology transfer, industrial capacity building, and agricultural modernization. With Pakistan’s youthful population and China’s expertise, we have an exceptional opportunity to drive innovation and sustainable growth.

Second, it is essential to deepen our people-to-people connections. These bonds are the foundation of any enduring relationship and strengthening them ensures that our partnership remains resilient and multi-faceted.

Third, we must confront regional challenges together. From promoting peace and stability to addressing issues like terrorism and climate change, our nations must collaborate on solutions that benefit not only China and Pakistan but the entire region. Our shared goals require collective action and unwavering commitment.

Fourth, as a media professional, I recognize the importance of telling our shared story effectively. We must counter any misrepresentations of the China-Pakistan relationship and make sure the world sees the positive contributions of our partnership, especially in fostering regional stability and prosperity.