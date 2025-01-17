JS Bank, SLIC drive digitalization with seamless premium payment solutions

JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing banks, has joined hands with State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC), Pakistan’s largest life and health insurer to modernize premium payment processes through digitalization. Leveraging KuickPay’s innovative technology, this collaboration provides policyholders with a seamless, secure, and accessible payment experience. Through this initiative, customers can pay their insurance premiums using digital options, including mobile apps, internet banking, and digital wallets. For in-person transactions, SLIC customers can utilize over-the-counter (OTC) payment facilities at selected courier service centers, JS Zindigi agents, and other partner outlets.

This comprehensive network caters to both banked and unbanked customers, promoting financial inclusion. The partnership also facilitates policyholders living abroad, enabling them to pay premiums conveniently from international bank accounts. Payments can be made via digital channels and selected branch counters of JS Bank, BankIslami, and other financial institutions, offering extensive accessibility for all customers. Sharing his thoughts at the digital launch ceremony, Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank, said “At JS Bank, our mission is to make financial services simple, inclusive, and accessible for everyone.

By partnering with State Life Insurance and leveraging KuickPay’s technology, we are bridging financial gaps and ensuring that customers can manage their insurance commitments seamlessly, anywhere in the world.”

Shoaib Javed Hussain, CEO of SLIC stated, “SLIC is at the forefront of digital adoption and innovation. The key purpose being enhanced transparency, facilitation and empowerment of our policyholder. By enhancing SLIC’s collaboration with JS Bank and leveraging the services of Kuickpay, SLIC is ensuring development of an inclusive financial protection ecosystem, with the purpose of serving every Pakistani.”

This collaboration represents a significant leap toward the digitalization of Pakistan’s financial landscape, merging convenience with innovation to cater to diverse customer needs.