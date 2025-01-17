ICCI Presidents pledges full support to Shandong Kerui Group’s business endeavours

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has highlighted the growing economic ties between Pakistan and China during a meeting with a high-level visiting delegation from Shandong Kerui Group here Thursday.

The delegation was led by Wu Xiaogui, Vice President of Shandong Kerui Group, and Hatim Yaqoob Tabani, Executive Director of Tabani Group,said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Qureshi expressed that China’s firm commitment and trust to Pakistan’s development have always been a key source of progress and prosperity for the country.

It is noteworthy that Shandong Kerui Group is a leading Chinese state-owned enterprise, recognized for its role in the oil and gas industry as a manufacturer of equipment, a turnkey solution provider, and an investment group. The group operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Dongying city and has a presence in over 100 countries, consistently leading innovation and excellence in the energy sector. Both Kerui and Tabani Group have successfully executed numerous projects in Pakistan’s oil and gas sectors, making a significant impact on the country’s energy infrastructure.

Nasir Qureshi emphasized that the two countries share a common vision of sustainable growth and environmental stewardship. He pointed out that clean energy could be a key area for collaboration, which would not only benefit Pakistan but also contribute to the development of both nations.

The meeting further discussed the remarkable advancements made by Shandong Kerui Group and Tabani Global in Pakistan’s energy infrastructure over the past 15 years. Qureshi also stressed the importance of addressing critical issues such as clean energy, securing vital gas resources, and tackling the growing gas deficiency in Pakistan. He argued that this comprehensive approach to energy management is crucial for ensuring long-term energy security for Pakistan.

President Nasir M. Qureshi expressed his full support for the proposed joint ventures and assured the delegation that ICCI would provide its full assistance in facilitating their efforts.—APP