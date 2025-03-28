AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Journalist Waheed Murad secures bail in Cyber Terrorism Charges

Journalist Waheed Murad Secures Bail In Cyber Terrorism Charges
ISLAMABAD – Islamabad court orders release of journalist Waheed Murad on bail in case filed by federal investigators.

The court granted post-arrest bail to journalist Waheed Murad, who was detained earlier this week by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of cyber terrorism and glorifying crimes. Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah issued bail order after the FIA presented Murad in court following his two-day physical remand.

The court in federal capital initially set surety bond at Rs50,000 but later reduced it at accused’ request. Murad was taken into custody from his home, where his mother-in-law also resides, in connection with an FIA case related to spreading fake news.

Murad’s wife claimed that masked men in black uniforms entered their home midnight and forcibly taken him in a black vehicle, accusing him of being an Afghan national. After his disappearance, a petition was filed by his lawyers seeking his recovery. The petition named several high-ranking officials, including the interior secretary, defense secretary, Islamabad’s police chief, and the SHO of Karachi Company police station.

FIA charged Murad under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) for allegedly sharing a post related to a banned organization in Balochistan. The agency also requested further investigation into his social media accounts and the recovery of his mobile phone.

High-level huddle vows to counter extremists’ narratives through films, dramas

Web Desk (Lahore)

