Ex-Foreign Secretary Najmuddin Shaikh breathes his last

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s seasoned diplomat and former Foreign Secretary Najmuddin A. Shaikh breathed his last at age of 85.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan confirmed demise of former diplomat. The deceased served as Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary in mid 90s and had illustrious career in diplomacy spanning over four decades. He represented Islamabad in key diplomatic postings, including as envoy to Germany, Canada, US, and Iran.

He attended top schools Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in US. He was strong advocate for international cooperation, regional stability, and human rights. His contributions were pivotal in shaping Pakistan’s foreign policy during his tenure as Foreign Secretary.

Besides his service, Shaikh was also member of Board of Governors at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and a founding member of the Sindh Council of Foreign Relations.

Pakistani officials including Foreign Office spokesperson expressed profound respect for his leadership, noting, “As Foreign Secretary, Shaikh demonstrated exceptional leadership and played a significant role in shaping Pakistan’s foreign policy. His contributions earned him respect both nationally and internationally.”

Foreign Office spox extended heartfelt condolences to family, friends, and colleagues of late ambassador. His legacy marked by his unwavering commitment to Pakistan and the world, and continue to inspire future generations.