AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Ex-Foreign Secretary Najmuddin Shaikh breathes his last

Ex Foreign Secretary Najmuddin Shaikh Breathes His Last
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s seasoned diplomat and former Foreign Secretary Najmuddin A. Shaikh breathed his last at age of 85.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan confirmed demise of former diplomat. The deceased served as Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary in mid 90s and had illustrious career in diplomacy spanning over four decades. He represented Islamabad in key diplomatic postings, including as envoy to Germany, Canada, US, and Iran.

He attended top schools Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in US. He was strong advocate for international cooperation, regional stability, and human rights. His contributions were pivotal in shaping Pakistan’s foreign policy during his tenure as Foreign Secretary.

Besides his service, Shaikh was also member of Board of Governors at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and a founding member of the Sindh Council of Foreign Relations.

Pakistani officials including Foreign Office spokesperson expressed profound respect for his leadership, noting, “As Foreign Secretary, Shaikh demonstrated exceptional leadership and played a significant role in shaping Pakistan’s foreign policy. His contributions earned him respect both nationally and internationally.”

Foreign Office spox extended heartfelt condolences to family, friends, and colleagues of late ambassador. His legacy marked by his unwavering commitment to Pakistan and the world, and continue to inspire future generations.

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Journalist Waheed Murad secures bail in Cyber Terrorism Charges

  • Pakistan

IMF to provide $1.3b to Pakistan under climate financing

  • Pakistan

Rs100 fresh currency notes bundle rate in open market ahead of Eid 2025

  • Pakistan

Islamabad court grants bail to Journalist Waheed Murad, orders his release

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer