High-level huddle vows to counter extremists’ narratives through films, dramas

ISLAMABAD – A high-level huddle chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz made major decisions to counter extremists’ narratives through films and dramas and decided to take action against those misusing the digital platforms against Pakistan, a local private TV reported on Friday.

The meeting also exposed the perpetrators of the Jaffar Express on the global stage.

The civil and military leadership attended the meeting held in Islamabad. The country’s top leadership reaffirmed the government’s clear and firm stance against terrorism. The chief ministers from all four provinces, representatives of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan also graced the occasion.

The meeting decided that no effort would be spared in exposing the perpetrators of the Jaffer Express attack on the global stage, and that a strong response would be given to anti-state propaganda on both traditional and digital media.

A consensus was reached on strengthening the national narrative under the National Action Plan (NAP). The National Narrative Committee was directed to formulate an effective and proactive strategy to counter terrorists and extremists. The meeting further resolved that any material opposing the national narrative and national security would be strictly countered.

All provinces agreed to enhance cooperation and inter-provincial coordination for national security and unity.

To ensure the national narrative reach the youth, the films and dramas would incorporate patriotic themes to effectively counter extremist propaganda, with all four provinces agreeing to support this initiative.

It was also decided to disseminate national narrative content on digital media, highlight the negative social impact of terrorism, and curb the misinformation on the social media.

Additionally, a decision was made to combat deep fakes and false information with authentic content and to include counterterrorism awareness in the national curriculum.