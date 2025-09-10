Journalist attacked by PTI members, decries Threats against him, and family

KARACHI – Pakistani journalist Tayyab Baloch, who was recently attacked by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, revealed that he has been receiving threatening calls from Qatar and other countries. His wife was even told to get divorce from him for her safety.

Speaking to Talat Hussain on Samaa News’ program, Baloch said he received a threatening call from Qatar just as he entered the studio. “I have the phone number. Similar calls have come from Waziristan, Afghanistan, and even within Pakistan,” he stated.

He added that his wife was warned: “We have our men following her. Anything could happen to her. It is better for you to protect your children and separate, meaning divorce.”

Baloch also shows concerns that were shared with Aleema Khan during media interactions, which some have labeled as misbehavior. “There are eyewitnesses to all of it,” he emphasized.

This disclosure comes amid increasing concerns over threats and harassment faced by journalists in the country.

Journalist Tayyab Baloch was physically confronted outside Adiala Jail, sparking nationwide debate. While some demand an apology from PTI, others question his journalistic conduct during Aleema Khanum’s press briefing.

Supreme Court Reporters Association criticized PTI and its leaders, which reportedly provoked the attack. Some journalists condemned the incident as harassment, while government officials promised legal action and called for accountability.