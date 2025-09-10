Karachi, Sindh weather: More isolated rains likely

KARACHI – More isolated rains are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A low system lies over the northeast Arabian Sea, which will weaken further during the next six to 12 hours.

Under these conditions, mainly muggy weather is likely in most districts of the province on Wednesday night and Thursday. However, isolated rain-wind/thundershowers may occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Jamshoro, Dadu and surroundings.

Karachi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 27°C and 29°C on Thursday and between 28°C and 30°C on Friday and Saturday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Thursday and between 30°C and 32°C on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy falls occurred in Karachi and parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Karachi (Surjani Town 130, DHA 102, North Karachi 76, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 74, Korangi 68, Faisal Base 63, Gulshan-e-Maymar 61, Keamari 60, Orangi Town 59, Masroor Base 58, Saadi Town 57, Nazimabad 53, University Road 51, Airport Old Area 50, Bahria Town 38, Jinnah Terminal 32), Thatta 72, Khairpur 45, Tando Jam 40, Badin 17, Mohenjo-Daro 14, Padidan 11, Dadu 10, Hyderabad (Airport 10, City 08), Sanghar 08, Larkana 05, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpur Khas, Mithi 02, Sukkur 01

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 92 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 92 per cent.