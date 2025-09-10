AGL72.19▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)AIRLINK155.63▼ -1.88 (-0.01%)BOP18.68▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY7.16▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL14.13▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)DFML35.16▲ 0.61 (0.02%)DGKC239.7▼ -0.42 (0.00%)FCCL58.91▲ 0.48 (0.01%)FFL18.58▼ -0.08 (0.00%)HUBC197.07▲ 1.55 (0.01%)HUMNL17.67▲ 1.5 (0.09%)KEL5.6▼ -0.15 (-0.03%)KOSM6.73▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF106.84▼ -0.22 (0.00%)NBP177.31▲ 1.36 (0.01%)OGDC272.92▼ -0.23 (0.00%)PAEL54.84▼ -0.74 (-0.01%)PIBTL13▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL196.06▲ 3.48 (0.02%)PRL32.26▼ -0.08 (0.00%)PTC24.82▲ 0.67 (0.03%)SEARL118.11▲ 1.99 (0.02%)TELE8.09▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TOMCL54.43▲ 0.55 (0.01%)TPLP10.33▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET25.1▲ 0.6 (0.02%)TRG62.27▲ 3.68 (0.06%)UNITY28.06▲ 0.37 (0.01%)WTL1.56▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Merger of European Dairy Cooperatives approved

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the merger of Milcobel CV with and into Zuivelcoöperatie Friesland Campina U.A. under a merger agreement.

Zuivelcoöperatie Friesland Campina U.A., a Dutch cooperative, collects milk from the Netherlands and Belgium and processes it into a wide range of dairy products. In Pakistan, it operates through its subsidiary, Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEP), which manufactures and markets various dairy products.

Milcobel CV, a Belgian cooperative, is engaged in the same line of business and markets its milk powder products in Pakistan under the brand names ‘Inco’ and ‘Binco’ through business-to-business (B2B) arrangements.

The CCP’s assessment identified the relevant market as “Dairy Products – Milk Powder” with the geographic scope confined to Pakistan. After reviewing the transaction, the Commission concluded that the merger would not result in the creation or strengthening of a dominant position in the relevant market.

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer