Aleema Khan, PTI Leaders named in FIR for attack on Journalist Tayyab Baloch

RAWALPINDI – A routine press briefing of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan saw chaotic scenes which led to assualt on some media personnel, and the whole incident prompted legal action.

A case has been registered at Saddar Bairooni police station against senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for allegedly assaulting journalist Tayyab Baloch outside Adiala Jail.

The complaint lists prominent party figures, including Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, party lawyer Naeem Panjotha, and Intisar Satti, as accused. Around 40 unidentified PTI workers have also been named for their alleged involvement.

According to police, Tayyab Baloch reported that he was attacked by PTI members near the jail. Following the complaint, the FIR was registered and legal proceedings have been initiated.

The FIR cites the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code: criminal intimidation (506), rioting (147), unlawful assembly (149), theft after preparation for causing hurt (382), and mischief causing damage (427).

Authorities have yet to comment on further developments in the case, and further proceedings are underway.