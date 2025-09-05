Calendaring justice for all

Adv M Waseem Abro

IN today’s rapidly changing world, shaped by climate change, technological advancement, and ever-increasing demands on our time, calendars remain indispensable tools for managing life and institutions.

From the Egyptians and Babylonians to the Mayans, early civilizations relied on calendars for order and survival. The judiciary is no exception. Courts across the world, including Pakistan, function through judicial calendars that provide structure, discipline and continuity in the pursuit of justice.

The judicial calendar is not a new invention; it already exists. What matters today is not creating a new one, but making the existing system more efficient, transparent and responsive. Historically, courts in Rome and England used calendars to organize proceedings, while the US Supreme Court gradually standardized its terms, finalizing its October start date in 1917. Internationally, the Permanent Court of International Justice and its successor, the International Court of Justice, adopted their own schedules to balance continuity with global representation.

In Pakistan, the Supreme Court’s judicial calendar begins every September, marking the start of a new judicial year. This occasion is traditionally observed with a full court reference, where the Hon’ble Chief Justice and legal dignitaries outline priorities for the year ahead. The calendar provides the foundation for docket management, case flow, resource allocation and coordination among attorneys, litigants and institutions. In short, it is a calendar of conscience, ensuring the rule of law and access to justice. Yet, the challenge lies in making this calendar more than a formality. Modern judicial systems require greater accountability, reduced delays and increased efficiency. This demands reforms such as better calendar management, integration of artificial intelligence and improved communication with stakeholders. A well-managed judicial calendar minimizes errors, reduces backlogs and strengthens public trust.

Pakistan ranks low in the World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index, reflecting systemic inefficiencies. Strengthening the judicial calendar offers a practical pathway to improvement. It is not about starting from scratch, but about optimizing the system we already have. Justice delayed is justice denied—but with disciplined and modernized calendaring, justice can be delivered fairly, promptly and for all.

—The writer is a lawyer based in Islamabad focusing on criminal, civil, service/labor and industrial relations matters, human rights, environment, and climate.