Pakistan: An emerging power on global horizon

Nawab Ali Murtaza Khanji

THE year 2025 has unfolded as an important moment in history for South Asia, particularly for Pakistan.

Once again, the region has become part of the larger stream of global politics, and the ongoing power contest among world actors has elevated its strategic significance. Following the Pahalgam incident, relations between the United States and India have entered a phase of visible strain. In this changing scenario, Washington has developed a renewed sense of trust in Pakistan, bringing both countries closer than ever.

Moreover, in recent years, India’s covert operations in the United States and Canada have been exposed, unmasking its extremist face before the Western world. Simultaneously, Washington’s stringent trade tariffs have created hurdles for New Delhi, while obstacles have also emerged in the sphere of military cooperation. Under such pressures, India has been forced to reconsider its foreign policy, but the rising domestic political challenges and international isolation now confront it as serious obstacles.

On the other side, China and Russia have deepened their partnership. This became particularly evident during the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit held in Tianjin, where the two powers, along with like-minded nations, emphasized economic integration, defense cooperation, and joint energy projects. Such strategic closeness is reshaping the geopolitical landscape of both Central and South Asia, gradually crystallizing into a strategic bloc capable of limiting Western influence. Within this scenario, Pakistan has found an opportunity: maintaining a careful diplomatic balance between the East and the West. This balance has enabled Islamabad to project itself as a guarantor of regional stability.

The Pahalgam crisis once again drew the world’s attention to South Asia. This time, however, Pakistan not only defended its territory with success but also reaffirmed its stature in the international arena. The Pakistani military, through Operation Banyan Marsous and later Operation Markah-e-Haq, demonstrated discipline, skill, and strategic foresight. These operations, executed with minimal losses and within record time, set a new standard of defense preparedness, marking Pakistan as more than a defensive power indeed, as a stabilizing force in the regional balance of power.

These achievements came at a moment when the world was beset with economic and political turbulence. Washington’s heavy tariffs pushed several economies, including India’s, into crisis. Yet, Pakistan turned adversity into opportunity, strengthening its trade relations with the United States and successfully securing tariff relief, thereby setting an example for other regional economies.

On the diplomatic front, Islamabad achieved a milestone long thought improbable: simultaneously fostering constructive relations with both Washington and Beijing. American leadership itself acknowledged this diplomatic balance. In fact, U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a special lunch in the honour of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, a symbolic gesture of warmth marking a new phase in Pakistan-U.S. ties.

In parallel, Pakistan’s pragmatic role during the recent Iran-Israel conflict enhanced its credibility across the region, earning recognition even from Tehran. These accomplishments came at a time when Pakistan grappled with internal political pressures and economic challenges. Yet, through timely decisions and coherent strategies, the country managed to stabilize itself. Moreover, Pakistan’s evolving role in the global fight against terrorism has transformed from being viewed as a victim of conflict to being acknowledged as a “solution provider.”

These successes reveal the underlying harmony among Pakistan’s state institutions, the synergy between civil and military leadership, and a renewed national consensus. Together, they have propelled Pakistan into a new place on the global map. Undoubtedly, much of the credit goes to the vision and prudence of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, but the broader achievement belongs to the unity of the state and its people.

Today, Pakistan is no longer perceived merely as a defensive power; it stands as a state capable of ensuring peace, stability, and development across the region. The year 2025 has thus become a landmark, restoring Pakistan’s internal confidence while simultaneously convincing the world of its vital role in shaping the future of South Asia.

—The writer is Nawab of Junagadh State.