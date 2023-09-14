DUBAI – Ramadan remained the most highly anticipated month for Muslims as millions around the world eagerly await for holiest month in which they fast from sunrise (Suhoor) to sunset (Iftar) each day.

As Muslims are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Ramadan, the month that provides an opportunity for self-purification, increased devotion, and a stronger connection with their faith, only six months are left for Ramadan which is a time of heightened spirituality and a sense of unity among the Muslim community

In a recent development, the UAE Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society announced details about forthcoming lunar phases.

The official announced that the holy month of Ramadan will start on March 12, 2024, Thursday, and Eid ul Fitr will be marked on April 12, 2024.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and helps Muslims refresh their faith. Fasting is aslo a spiritual exercise to seek forgiveness of our shortcomings and improve our conduct.

Muslims believe it is the time when the Holy Quran was sent down from heaven, guidance unto men. After abstaining from food and beverages from sunrise to sunset, Muslims usually eat a heavy meal after sunset.