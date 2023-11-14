World continues to witness new iPhone every year, and the latest edition is iPhone 15 costs $800 in the international market and in Pakistan, the cost soared to over 3 lacs for the basic edition. As only a few are looking to upgrade, old devices like iPhone X, and Apple iPhone XS Max still hold their value well, particularly if they come in mint or decent condition.

US-based tech firm holds healthy share in market, and remained front runner in its home market.

Among the old iPhone series, the Model X is still in the market. The phone announced in 2017 witnessed end of iPhone designs with its edge-to-edge Super Retina display and removal of the physical home button.

iPhone X or 10 was the company’s first device to get facial recognition technology that replaced the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. The Super Retina OLED display on the iPhone X was praised for its vibrant colors and high resolution.

In Pakistan, federal authorities introduced various taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

Apple iPhone X PTA Tax in Pakistan 2023

Apple iPhone X (64GB) On Passport PKR 68,200 On ID Card PKR 87,800

Apple iPhone X 128GB latest PTA Tax 2023

Apple iPhone X (128GB) On Passport PKR 68,300 On ID Card PKR 87,800

Apple iPhone X Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone X is available in the market in a range of Rs40,000-Rs60,000. The price depends on the condition of the device, and it varies as per region.

Apple iPhone X Max Price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone X Max is available in the range of Rs50,000-Rs80,000. The price depends on the condition of the device, and it varies as per region.