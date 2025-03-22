AGL73.59▲ 6.69 (0.10%)AIRLINK179.61▼ -2.53 (-0.01%)BOP11.52▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.98▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL9.02▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)DFML46.03▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DGKC132.62▼ -0.56 (0.00%)FCCL46.62▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)FFL16.61▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC141.07▼ -2.15 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.15▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)KEL4.51▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.25▲ 0.09 (0.01%)MLCF59.4▲ 0.15 (0.00%)NBP77.07▼ -1.29 (-0.02%)OGDC227.35▲ 0.54 (0.00%)PAEL48.18▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL10.47▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)PPL191.38▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL38.14▼ -0.99 (-0.03%)PTC24.31▲ 0.06 (0.00%)SEARL99.96▼ -2 (-0.02%)TELE8.01▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.34▲ 0.58 (0.02%)TPLP11.1▲ 0.14 (0.01%)TREET23.4▲ 0.28 (0.01%)TRG68.21▼ -0.32 (0.00%)UNITY29▼ -0.56 (-0.02%)WTL1.4▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Jaffar Express Attack: Internet, train services remain blocked, Quetta Red Zone sealed

QUETTA – Following terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express, the situation in Balochistan, particularly in Quetta is under grip of tight security as Red Zone is seal in the provincial capital, train service is suspended while internet has also been blocked for the third consecutive day.

Red Zone in Quetta has been sealed off amid tight security arrangements.

The citizens have been facing difficulties and problems due to shut down of mobile, internet and train service due to the security concerns. The heavy containers have been placed on all the roads leading to Red Zone.

Meanwhile, on the eleventh day, train services from Quetta to other parts of the country have not yet been restored. The Railway authorities have stated that train services from Quetta remain suspended following the Jaffer Express incident. The service will be resumed once security clearance is ensured. However, the Chaman passenger train is operating as usual.

The officials have stated that the repair work on the affected bogies of the Jaffer Express has been completed.

Hand grenades found in three carriages of Jaffar Express train at Quetta station

 

Web Desk Staff

