Mohammad Rizwan breaks fast bowler Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

AUCKLAND – Mohammad Rizwan broke fast bowler Naseem Shah’s mobile phone during the camp for the white-ball series against New Zealand.

A video is going viral on social media platforms in which it can be seen that during the practice session for the white-ball series against the Kiwis, Mohammad Rizwan played a shot that directly landed in the area where the players and their support staff were keeping their kit and other belongings.

Unfortunately, Mohammad Rizwan’s shot hit fast bowler Naseem Shah’s bag which caused his mobile phone to break. The bowler immediately looked at his mobile and expressed his displeasure with Rizwan’s shot.

Naseem Shah gestured to Rizwan, indicating that his shot had broken his mobile phone, and the video of this incident is going viral.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan T20I and ODI teams are there in New Zealand these days. The T20I series is underway while the ODI matches will be played later.

Pakistan beat New Zealand in the third T20I match of five-match series. Hasan Nawaz smashed a brilliant century off 44 balls and helped Pakistan to win the decisive match.

New Zealand tour schedule:

16 Mar – first T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

18 Mar – second T20I, University Oval, Dunedin

21 Mar – third T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

23 Mar – fourth T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

26 Mar – fifth T20I, Sky Stadium, Wellington

29 Mar – first ODI, McLean Park, Napier

2 Apr – second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton

5 Apr – third ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui