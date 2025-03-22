Imran Khan can be released if he sincerely apologizes for May 9 riots: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD – Rana Sanaullah, the Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan could be released if he apologized sincerely for the events of May 9.

Rana Sanaullah unveiled the condition of Imran Khan’s release from jail while talking to a local private TV on Saturday.

Rana Sanaullah had said that if the court granted the bail to the PTI founder, the government had no objection. He clarified that the government did not put Imran Khan under house arrest; he is in jail due to his pending cases.

He further stated that the founder of PTI could seek bail from the High Court or the Supreme Court.

However, Imran Khan is not ready to apologize himself and he is filing cases in the courts.

Last week, he challenged the transfer of three Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges before the Supreme Court.

Imran Khan through his constitutional petition in the apex court and named the federal government, registrars of the Lahore, Sindh, Balochistan and Islamabad high courts as respondents.

The petitioner argued that that the existing judges of the Islamabad High Court are being targeted for retaliation as they had raised their voices against interference and decided cases against Imran Khan on merit.

He submitted that a judge was appointed as the acting Chief Justice without taking the oath, asserting that such actions are aimed at undermining judicial independence.

The PTI asked the court to nullify the transfer of the three judges, ensure transparency in light of the Al-Jehad Trust case and declare that Article 200 can only be exercised through the detailed consultation.

Earlier, Imran Khan had directed his party to launch a vigorous movement after holy month of Ramadan.