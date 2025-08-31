ITP launch grand operation against encroachments in G-8/4, G-9

While responding to the overwhelming public complaints against encroachments and shrinking parking space in Sector G-8/4 and G-9, the Islamabad Traffic on Saturday launched a grand clearance operation to restore the public parking space in the Sector G-8/4 and G-9.

These sectors remain crowded throughout the day due to sprawling car showrooms, private hospitals, clinical labs, cheap restaurants, etc.

In Sector G-8/4 mushroom food chains and hospitals have also caused traffic problems and the ordinary commuter finds himself lost while negotiating traffic in front of these low-prices and unhygienic food restaurants or hospitals.

Chief Traffic Officer Capt (R) Hamza Humayun himself monitored the operation and held meetings with showrooms owners, market traders’ office-bearers and made it clear that no hurdle or blockade would be tolerated in traffic flow around the Markaz. Similarly, a showroom will be obliged to keep the front of his shop/office clear so that commuters as well as pedestrians might not face any inconvenience.

The Islamabad Traffic Police’s prime responsibility is to facilitate commuters and provide them hassle-free traffic routes, said the CTO.

It was noted that Markaz G-8 (G-8/4) remained choked during the day time as commuters couldn’t find any public parking space. The sector that once was known for open space, wide footpaths and pavements has now become a ‘no go area’ for the vehicles. Even a common visitor to the banks in this sector cannot find a space to park his vehicle.

According to the Islamabad police spokesperson, operation against encroachment was in full swing and very soon the public would find a change in this sector.

It is in the interest of both the public and the traders to keep the traffic flow running and to keep the parking space open for the general public, further said the spokesperson.