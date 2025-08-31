Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather: More rains likely

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent rains are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

Isolated heavy rains are also likely in parts of Punjab, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also affects the upper parts of the country, which will continue to persist till tomorrow.

Under these conditions, intermittent rains are likely in the twin cities, Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday evening/night and Monday. Isolated heavy falls are likely in northeastern/eastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Rains are also expected at isolated places in northeastern Balochistan, north/southeastern Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Widespread rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Swabi, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Monday and between 28°C and 30°C on Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Monday and between 28°C and 30°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, intermittent rains with heavy falls occurred in the twin cities and pasts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Barkhan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Hafizabad 121, Okara 79, Lahore (Airport 78, City 75), Sheikhupura 66, Multan (Airport 42, City 26), Layyah 35, Bahawalpur (Airport 26, City 03), Faisalabad, Kasur 25, Gujrat, Gujranwala 23, Kot Addu 18, Mandi Bahauddin 14, Mangla, Sahiwal 13, Bahawalnagar, Jhelum 11, Sialkot (Airport 09, City 05), Narowal 09, Bhakkar 07, Jhang 05, Mianwali 04, D G Khan 03, Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Katcheri, Gawalmandi, Pirwidahi 01), Noor Pur Thal 01, Islamabad (Bokra 01)

Balochistan: Barkhan 18

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 09, Bannu 05, DI Khan (Airport 05, City 04), Kakul 01