CM stands firmly with people in difficult time: Marriyam

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stands firmly with the people in this difficult time.

She stated that the largest relief operation in the history of the province is underway under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister to serve and support the affected citizens.

She added that, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, ministers, members of the provincial assembly, district administration, Rescue 1122, police, civil defense, and all relevant institutions are working together as one to assist the flood victims. In Punjab’s most devastating flood, a grand rescue operation is being carried out at full pace with all available machinery and resources to save lives and shift people to safer locations.

The Senior Provincial Minister said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is personally monitoring the rescue operation and continuously reviewing the relief activities.

So far, 30 people have lost their lives due to floods in Punjab, while a total of 2,038 villages have been affected by the floodwaters of three rivers.

According to official figures, 1,169 villages were affected by the River Chenab, 462 by the River Ravi, and 391 by the River Sutlej. In total, 1,516,603 people have been affected by the floods, of whom more than 481,000 have been moved to safe locations.

Maryam Aurangzeb further informed that 511 relief camps and 351 medical camps are operating round the clock to assist the victims. Around 6,373 people are currently staying in relief camps, while more than 405,000 livestock have also been shifted to safe areas. To ensure their treatment, 321 veterinary camps have been set up. She added that the number of boats engaged in rescue missions has been increased to 808, and in just 36 hours, 68,477 people have been rescued.

She said that thanks to the preventive measures taken earlier by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, including operations against illegal encroachments, Punjab was spared from massive human loss despite such a historic flood, for which we are grateful to Allah Almighty.