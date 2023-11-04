The health ministry in Gaza said on Friday that an Israeli strike killed 14 Palestinians who were fleeing from the bombarded territory’s north to its south.

“The occupation committed a new massacre against displaced civilians and killed 14 citizens, children and women,” ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement.

Witnesses said the strike hit Gaza’s coastal road, which the Israeli military has previously told civilians to take to travel south.

Meanwhile, Hamas said that Gaza would be a “curse” for Israel, warning that its invading soldiers would go home “in black bags”.

“Gaza will be the curse of history for Israel,” said Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the Ezze dine Al-Qassam Brigades in an audio address, adding that Israel could expect “more of your soldiers to return in black bags”. Israel’s army has said that its forces have encircled the Hamas stronghold of Gaza City following days of expanding ground operations in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said that troops had “completed the encirclement of Gaza City”.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who this week condemned Israeli military’s air bombardment of Gaza and recalled his envoy to Israel, said that he told US President Joe Biden that Israel’s actions were violating international law.