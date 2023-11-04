The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the government to ensure the conduct of general elections on February 8, a day after President Arif Alvi and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja unanimously agreed on the aforementioned date during a meeting held at the President’s House.

The court’s orders came during the hearing of multiple pleas seeking timely elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

A three-member bench headed by CJP Isa and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case.

The court, in its order, mentioned that the notification of the general election date has also been issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, stating that no party has any objection to holding elections on February 8.

The Chief Justice asked everyone in the courtroom as well as the Attorney-General for Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan, if they had any objection to the election date, but all replied in the negative.

“After all the requirements are fulfilled, the Election Commission should announce the election schedule,” CJP Isa said.

The chief justice said: “Elections will definitely be held on February 8, God willing.”

After dictating the order, the chief justice said the media would be guilty of violating the Constitution if it created doubts about the elections.

“If a channel runs a ticker casting doubts on the conduct of elections, then there will be action. The ECP will file a complaint to the regulatory body if any media house creates confusion regarding polls,” CJP Isa said.

“If there is doubt in anyone’s mind, let it be, but do not influence the public,” he ordered.

CJP Isa said he hoped elections would be peaceful without parties insulting their opponents and disposed of the petitions.