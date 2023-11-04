RAWALPINDI – A terrorist attack on the Mianwali Trainign Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was foiled by security forces in a quick response in the wee hours of Saturday.

Tee ISPR said that the swift and effective response by the troops has ensured the safety and security of personnel and assets.

“Demonstrating exceptional courage and timely response, 3 x terrorists were neutralised even before they could enter the base while remaining 3 terrorists have been cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops,” read the statement.

However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred.

Security forces have launched a comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area.

Pakistan armed forces remain committed to eliminating menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.