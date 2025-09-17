Landmark defense deal between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia signals new strategic era

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed landmark Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, declaring that any attack on either nation will be treated as an attack on both.

The historic pact signals an unprecedented deepening of military and strategic cooperation between the two nations. Experts say this alliance could dramatically reshape regional power dynamics, sending a clear message to potential adversaries.

The agreement lays foundation for joint military exercises, advanced defense technology collaboration, and intelligence sharing, creating one of the most formidable defense partnerships in the region.

This milestone marks new era in Saudi-Pakistan relations, solidifying a long-standing bond into a powerful strategic shield against emerging threats and geopolitical uncertainties.