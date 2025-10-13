American Lycetuff, The Educators among 74 sealed in lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 74 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in LDA-controlled areas and different housing schemes on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 27 buildings in Gulberg, New Garden Town and Model Town Extension, 22 in Samanabad and Gulshan-e-Ravi, 15 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 10 on Canal Bank Roads during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include The Educators, American Lycetuff, The Trust Grammar Schools, Six Sigma Academy, Glorious Grammar School, Iqra Islamic School, The Merit School, Pizza Delight, and Pizza. Pk, Vets & Cure, marriage hall, grocery stores, restaurants, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercialisation fees in housing schemes and LDA-controlled areas.