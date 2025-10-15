CSS-2024 Results Announced; Full List of successful candidates here

ISLAMABAD –

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has officially announced the final results of the CSS Examination 2024, revealing a success rate of only 2.48%, highlighting the highly competitive nature of the exam.

A total of 15,602 candidates appeared in this year’s examination, out of which only 229 candidates managed to secure success. Among the successful candidates, 119 were men and 110 were women. Notably, only 397 candidates had passed the initial stage of the exam.

CSS 2024 Results

In the merit list, Muhammad Shafaq Ijaz clinched the first position, followed by Sanaa Rasool in second place and Momina Azhar securing the third position.

CSS examination remains one of the most challenging and prestigious exams in Pakistan, opening doors for candidates to serve in key civil service positions across the country.