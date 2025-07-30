Ismail Haniyeh: A heart that didn’t bend

JULY 31 marks the martyrdom day of Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran.

He was an enduring figure of modern times, whose sacrifices revived the spirit of Islamic history in the contemporary world. While Islamic history recounts the stories of those who gave everything for their faith, this era, too, witnessed a fearless soul—Ismail Haniyeh.

A true hero of Islam in our age, Haniyeh sacrificed not only his own life but also his family in the pursuit of justice. Born in the Gaza Strip, he remained its devoted son until his last breath. As the former leader of Hamas in Gaza, he stood unwavering in defense of his people. His lifelong struggle to free Palestine from Zionist occupation made him an icon of resistance.

He was not merely a leader—he was a freedom fighter who embodied the true spirit of Islam. In the long and painful journey toward Palestinian liberation, Haniyeh led defiance campaigns against Israeli aggression and became a pillar of resistance on international platforms. His legacy, built on unshakable faith and tireless sacrifice, will live on in the hearts of millions.

His final moments reflect the depth of his courage. When told that two of his sons had been martyred in an Israeli attack, he went first to visit other wounded Palestinians in hospitals. “For me, my sons and the people of Palestine are equal in dignity,” he said. “I will later go to my martyr sons—for now, let me check on others.” Despite facing constant adversity, he never strayed from the path of resistance. Haniyeh repeatedly told the world that Israel is not a legitimate state, but a temporary force of terror, while Palestinians are the rightful inheritors of the land, bound to it by faith and history, never to abandon it.

Today, as Gaza is once again under siege and its people pushed toward displacement, they continue to choose martyrdom over surrender—just as Haniyeh did. July 31 now stands not only as the day of his martyrdom, but as a lasting symbol of dignity, resistance and faith. May the sacrifices of Ismail Haniyeh and all martyred Palestinians light the way toward a free and sovereign homeland.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Ghotki, Sindh.

