The battle against land mafia is a battle for justice

On 22 July 2025, Field Marshal Asim Munir assured the business sector of his full support in revitalizing and strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

He reaffirmed his commitment to promoting economic activity and fostering a collaborative environment through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). In the light of increasing unlawful land occupations, Karachi traders have urged the honourable Field Marshal, along with the government, political parties and relevant institutions, to take decisive action against land grabbers. They called for the formation of a competent team to investigate these issues and take appropriate measures. The traders also appealed to the government to protect their rights and safeguard their properties.

Planned industrialization in Hub and Lasbela districts began in 1984 when the Government of Balochistan founded the Lasbela Industrial Estates Development Authority (LIEDA) with the goal of promoting economic growth and tackling poverty. One persistent and concerning problem that has surfaced in LIEDA is the existence of land grabbing Mafia and extortion gangs who use direct threats and coercion to control businesses.

After Karachi, the land mafia has become active in the Hub Industrial Area of Balochistan, encroaching on industrial plots. Their boldness has grown to the extent that they no longer fear consequences and are openly threatening property owners to vacate. According to reports, many businessmen are being forced to abandon their land, halt construction on their plots or face other forms of intimidation. Business people and investors in the Hub area must remain steadfast in their resolve to create a safe and secure environment for enterprises. A small number of industries are actively filing cases and resisting pressure to comply with illegal demands. These incidents reflect a broader issue that affects multiple industries located along the critical industrial corridors of Hub.

There are the multifaceted issue of land grabbing within Pakistan, a crisis that demands immediate attention and robust action——- affecting property rights, economic development and social equality. In Pakistan, gangster culture is highly common, [especially in Sindh and Baluchistan]. There is hue and cry that post-election there is rise of “notorious figure,” who formerly targeted highway land, has drawn criticism from the business community. These individuals are now encroaching on properties around northern bypasses, the Korangi Industrial Area, the SITE Industrial Area and now LIEDA and the old industrial zone at Sakran road at Hub.

It is an extraordinary and deeply alarming state of governance, reflecting widespread lawlessness and a complete absence of protection for citizens and businessmen. Over 150 industrial units operate in LIEDA, a zone that accommodates a broad spectrum of enterprises—from large-scale industries to micro units. It appears that the State and its agents, i.e. public functionaries, have either become indifferent to their constitutional obligations or are actively facilitating the usurpation of property and the egregious violation of fundamental rights for unlawful personal gain.

The pervasiveness of unlawful property rights usurpation and land grabbing in the Hub area—- innocent civilians, including Pakistanis living in another province or abroad, make up the majority of the victims. The people’s rights have been usurped by those who have been charged by the Sstate with upholding and defending those rights.

There are classic cases that must be thoroughly investigated to identify those responsible and initiate legal action, making them an example of accountability. The property rights of “common or ordinary citizens” were violated in the Sakran Road area (old industrial zone) due to the complacency or inaction of revenue officials. Neither the Assistant Commissioner nor the Deputy Commissioner can claim that the failure to take timely action did not contribute to the creation of conditions conducive to egregious property rights violations and the widespread practice of land grabbing. Every revenue estate has designated officials and it is their duty to ensure that property rights are protected.

Nevertheless, Hub district—Balochistan’s sole industrial and financial hub—accounts for 70% of the province’s tax income and 90% of its industrial output. As one of its most prosperous districts, Hub requires restructuring and new strategies to realize its full economic potential. With the land mafia now encroaching on industrial plots, the Government of Balochistan must take immediate action against the group’s unlawful activities and extortion. Though irretrievable damage has been done, it must now end. Those violating the law must be held accountable and made examples to restore the rule of law.

