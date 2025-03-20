Islamabad’s pollen count on March 20, 2025: Rain provides some respite

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds helped decrease pollen concentrations in Islamabad’s different sectors on Thursday.

Last day, Islamabad witnessed the highest level of pollen concentration of this season with a count reaching 46,132 per cube meter of air.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector decreased to 28,235, still high enough to pose serious health hazards for allergy patients.

Medical experts have advised vulnerable communities to continue taking precautions to avoid complications.

The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector decreased to 7,658 compared with 12,662 the last day.

Similarly, the pollen count in the E-8 sector dropped to 7,203, as opposed to 11,277 on Wednesday. In the F-10 sector, it decreased to 5,463 as compared with 8,474 the previous day.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria. People with allergies to these pollens suffer during pollination season.

Out of all these species, Paper-mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 27,973 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 57 (High), Grasses 116 (High), Alternaria 31 (Low), Pines 58 (High), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus 03 (Low) and Dandelion (Zero).