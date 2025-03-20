AGL66.9▼ -0.72 (-0.01%)AIRLINK182.14▼ -2.57 (-0.01%)BOP11.63▼ -0.49 (-0.04%)CNERGY8.21▲ 0.71 (0.09%)DCL9.26▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)DFML46.06▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC133.18▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)FCCL47.17▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)FFL16.17▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUBC143.22▲ 1.64 (0.01%)HUMNL13.41▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.62▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.16▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)MLCF59.25▼ -1.12 (-0.02%)NBP78.36▲ 1.4 (0.02%)OGDC226.81▲ 1.33 (0.01%)PAEL48.23▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PIBTL10.72▼ -0.33 (-0.03%)PPL192.27▲ 2.62 (0.01%)PRL39.13▲ 2.77 (0.08%)PTC24.25▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)SEARL101.96▼ -0.96 (-0.01%)TELE8.1▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.76▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)TPLP10.96▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)TREET23.12▲ 0.23 (0.01%)TRG68.53▼ -1.78 (-0.03%)UNITY29.56▼ -0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.42▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Defence, Bahbood Savings Certificates Profit Rates increased; New March 2025 Rates

Defence Bahbood Savings Certificates Profit Rates Increased New March 2025 Rates
KARACHI – National Savings Division jacked up profit rates on Savings Schemes, increasing rates by upto 70bps.

New Data shared by the directorate revised the profit rate from March 25 and it will remain applicable from now onwards.

New Profit Rates 2025

Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) rates moved up by 70 basis points, to 10.44percent. Defence Savings Certificates (DSC) saw a meagre increase of 1 bps to 12.15%.

Defence Bahbood Savings Certificates Profit Rates Increased New March 2025 Rates

Category Old Rate New Rate Change
Defence Savings Certificates (DSC) 12.14% 12.15% +1 bps
Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC) 13.58% 13.68% +10 bps
Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) 9.74% 10.44% +70 bps
Short-Term Savings Certificates (STSC) 10.81% 10.96% +15 bps
Pensioner Benefit Account (PBA) 13.58% 13.68% +10 bps
Shuhada Family Welfare Account (SFWA) 13.58% 13.68% +10 bps
Savings Account (SA) 11.50% 10.50% -100 bps

Defence Bahbood Savings Certificates Profit Rates Increased New March 2025 Rates Short-Term Savings Certificates (STSC) increased by 15 bps to 10.96%, while Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC), Pensioner Benefit Account (PBA), and Shuhada Family Welfare Account (SFWA) each rose by 10 bps to 13.68%.

Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) saw largest increase of 70 basis points, rising to 10.44%.

Defence Savings Certificates (DSC) also experienced a slight increase of 1 bps, now offering a rate of 12.15%.

These changes reflect the government’s ongoing adjustments to the National Savings Schemes, aimed at providing more favorable options for investors while responding to market dynamics.

Web Desk (Lahore)

