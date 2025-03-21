Paf Fighter Jets Dazzle Islamabad In Stunning Flypast Rehearsal For Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD – The breathtaking aerial acrobatics of Pakistan Air Force jets steal the show for Pakistan Day Parade.

The skies above the capital city were alive with roar of fighter jets as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets took to the skies in a rehearsal for the upcoming Pakistan Day Parade. The awe-inspiring aerial acrobatics performed by the fighter jets captivated onlookers, particularly those gathered on the roof of the iconic Centaurus Mall, who were treated to a breathtaking close encounter with a PAF Mirage aircraft.

The rehearsal video shows people filming the jaw-dropping maneuvers as the fighter jets soared through the clear skies. The display of military precision and skill left many spectators spellbound, showcasing the PAF’s readiness for the grand parade on March 23, 2025.

Pakistan Day 2025

Amid Ramadan, the federal government has announced that this year’s Pakistan Day celebrations will be on a more modest scale but will retain the enthusiasm and fervor that defines the occasion. The traditional Pakistan Day Parade will be held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (Presidential Palace) in Islamabad, with President Asif Ali Zardari set to be the chief guest.

The parade will feature contingents from all three branches of the armed forces, with a salute being presented to the President. One of the highlights of the event will be a fly-past by the Pakistan Air Force fighter jets, paying homage to the nation’s history and military strength. Additionally, the renowned Pakistan Army Pipe and Percussion Band will add a musical flair to the celebration.

Foreign diplomats and distinguished guests have also been invited to witness the event, which will serve as a symbol of national unity and patriotism across the country.