Terrorism in Pakistan and need for national unity

TERRORISM in Pakistan has escalated alarmingly, posing a grave threat to national security.

According to the Global Terrorism Index 2025, Pakistan now ranks as the second-most affected country by terrorism.

In 2024 alone, terrorism-related deaths surged by 45%, while the number of attacks more than doubled.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains the most active group, alongside ISIS, Al-Qaeda, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and several lesser-known factions.

The provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bear the brunt of these attacks, with terrorists targeting security forces, police, military installations, civilians and government buildings.

The increasing frequency of these attacks underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive counterterrorism strategy.

The resurgence of terrorism is closely linked to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Following their return to power, many TTP militants were released from Afghan prisons.

More so, during Imran Khan’s government, thousands of previously deported militants were allowed to return and resettle, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fuelling the recent surge in attacks.

Pakistan has persistently urged the Afghan Taliban to take action against the TTP and prevent cross-border terrorism, yet no concrete measures have been implemented.

While the Afghan Government insists that its territory is not being used against Pakistan, terrorist sanctuaries remain active, worsening Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

Balochistan has also witnessed an escalation in terrorist activities, with separatist groups like the BLA targeting military installations, Chinese workers, and infrastructure projects.

While they claim to be resisting external influence, their actions have destabilized Pakistan further.

In recent months, multiple suicide bombings and IED attacks have led to numerous casualties.

Significant incidents include the Peshawar Police Lines Mosque bombing, which killed over 100 people, large-scale suicide bombings in Balochistan, a train attack where militants killed unarmed passengers, an assault on a military checkpoint in North Waziristan, coordinated attacks on police stations in Bannu and the assassination of prominent religious clerics in Nowshera and Peshawar.

These incidents confirm the resurgence of militant networks, presenting a severe security crisis.

Pakistan’s 2,670 km-long border with Afghanistan (Durand Line) remains a major security challenge, enabling the free movement of terrorists and smugglers.

After the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, many militant groups relocated to Pakistan, establishing safe havens.

The porous border regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have long served as transit routes for drugs, weapons and illegal trade, sustaining terrorist organizations financially.

Despite ongoing military operations, these networks remain resilient, necessitating more aggressive countermeasures.

Past military campaigns such as Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad weakened militant groups, but they are reorganizing rapidly, requiring a long-term strategy for their complete eradication.

While military and state institutions bear responsibility, it is unrealistic to place the entire blame on them.

Past policy missteps have contributed to extremism, but public accountability is equally critical.

In parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, local populations have historically sympathized with extremist elements, providing them shelter, resources and logistical support.

It is evident that explosive-laden trucks cannot reach urban centres like Bannu without local facilitators.

The movement and supply chains of terrorist groups are highly dependent on community cooperation, which must be disrupted.

If the public actively resists terrorism, it would mark a significant breakthrough in the fight against extremism.

This is not a battle that the military alone can win—public cooperation is the missing piece of the puzzle.

A multi-pronged approach is essential to defeat terrorism.

Pakistan must exert strong diplomatic pressure on Afghanistan to eliminate cross-border sanctuaries.

Intelligence networks must be modernized and expanded to pre-empt attacks, while border security measures need urgent reinforcement.

A military response alone will not suffice; a comprehensive strategy must address the root causes of radicalization.

The government must urgently resolve long-standing grievances in tribal regions, including lack of education, healthcare, infrastructure, and employment opportunities.

The influence of terrorist groups thrives in economic despair—by investing in education and job creation, the state can weaken militant recruitment.

Pakistan stands at a critical crossroads.

The failure to confront terrorism with unity, strategy and resilience could lead to prolonged instability, while decisive action can restore security.

The people, government, military and institutions must act as one to defeat extremism.

National unity is not just desirable—it is essential for survival.

