Pakistan Day Parade to be held on a limited scale with traditional zeal

Pakistan Day Parade To Be Held On A Limited Scale With Traditional Zeal
ISLAMABAD – The federal government announced that this year’s Pakistan Day Parade 2025 would be celebrated on a limited scale but with traditional enthusiasm, said the sources close to the development on Thursday.

The sources said that the March 23 Pakistan Day celebrations would take place on a smaller scale due to the holy month of Ramadan, while maintaining the spirit and fervor of the occasion.

The Pakistan Day Parade will be held within the premises of the Aiwan-e-Sadr (Presidential Palace), featuring contingents from all the three branches of the armed forces. President Asif Ali Zardari will be the chief guest while the armed forces contingents will present a salute in his honor.

Additionally, Pakistan Air Force fighter jets will perform a fly-past over the Presidential Palace while the Pakistan Army’s renowned Pipe and Percussion Band will showcase its musical performance. The foreign diplomats and other distinguished guests have also been invited to the event.

The Pakistan Day celebrations will symbolize national unity and patriotism across the country.

Pakistan Day Parade 2025 venue details announced

Web Desk Staff

