Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban uplift

Yerzhan for Astana, Islamabad assister-city status to boost cultural ties

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and Iranian envoy Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, Thursday underscored the shared vision to advance urban sustainability, marking a promising chapter in the relationship between the two neighboring countries.

Both sides in a high-level meeting on World Cities Day, discussed avenues for mutual cooperation in urban development.

The Iranian Ambassador praised Islamabad’s status as a green, beautiful, and meticulously planned city, noting that Pakistan and Iran share a deep cultural connection.

Highlighting this bond, he referenced streets in Iran named after Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal and appreciated Pakistan’s gesture of renaming a road in Islamabad as Iran Avenue.

The ambassador emphasized Tehran’s municipality’s interest in collaborating on projects with Islamabad, particularly in infrastructure development and solid waste management, where Iran has considerable expertise.

Chairman Randhawa responded with enthusiasm, describing the CDA’s ongoing efforts to enhance Islamabad’s beauty and modernity.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, on Thursday proposed establishing a sister-city relationship between Islamabad and Astana, alongside renaming an Islamabad street after a distinguished Kazakh figure.

Ambassador Kistafin, in a meeting with CDA chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa underscored his country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan, spanning cultural, economic, and business fields. He commended Pakistan for the successful hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, marking Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan as a testament to Islamabad’s hospitality and scenic beauty.