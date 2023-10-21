Pakistan Met Office predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered light rain for the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on late Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier this week, weather in the capital remained mainly dry akin to other regions of Pakistan but the synoptic situation suggests continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

In Islamabad, the temperature hovered between 12-25 °C on Saturday. Humidity remains over 60 percent.

Met Office said partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country, and rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over high mountains) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, southern and eastern Balochistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while, cold in upper areas. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Balochistan.