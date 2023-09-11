Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather for Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday evening/night and Tuesday.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Monday evening/night and the following two days.

However, partly cloudy weather is expected in Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat and surrounding areas on Monday evening/night.

On Tuesday, partly cloudy weather and rain-wind/ thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat and surrounding areas during the morning hours.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 35-37 C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

However, some areas of Punjab received scattered rains.

Rainfall (mm):

Sialkot 04, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 04, Chaklala 01) and Murree 03

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 41 C

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.