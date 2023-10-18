Pakistan Meteorological department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is likely across Sindh on Wednesday night and the following two days.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Dadu, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad on Wednesday night.

In Karachi, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 26-28 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 26-28 C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Mohenjo-Daro remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 16 C.

In Karachi, minimum temperature was recorded at 26 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 34 per cent.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 24 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 49 per cent.