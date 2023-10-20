Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cloudy weather with chances of rains for Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the weekend.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to approach the upper and central parts of Pakistan tomorrow.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday evening/night.

However, light rain/drizzle is likely at isolated places in Chitral and adjoining areas.

On Saturday, cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province with chances of rain-thunderstorm and snowfall over high mountains at isolated places in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Manshera, Abbottabad, Mardan, Nowshera, Karak, Kohat, Bannu and Lakki Marwat.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 14-16 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Kalam remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to the freezing point.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 14 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 85 per cent.