Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan during the weekend.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to approach the upper and central parts of Pakistan tomorrow.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of the country on Friday evening/night.

However, light rain-thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in south Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

On Saturday, partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorms with snowfall over high mountains are likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and south Balochistan.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 12-14 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 13-15 C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 14-16 C on Saturday and 15-17 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most of the country during the last 24 hours. However, a drizzle occurred in Quetta and Gilgit.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 03 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 11 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 72 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 14 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 72 per cent.